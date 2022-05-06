Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 156.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of Xencor stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 20,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. Xencor has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xencor by 145.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

