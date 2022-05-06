Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $25.94. Xencor shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 1,033 shares traded.
The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $23,587,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467,117 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 193,539 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.80.
About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)
Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
