Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

XHR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 4,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

