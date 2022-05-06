Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,613,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 3,867,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 354.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYIGF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

XYIGF stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.