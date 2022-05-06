Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,613,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 3,867,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 354.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYIGF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

XYIGF stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

About Xinyi Glass (Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.