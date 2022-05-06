XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of XSPA stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 2.33. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

XpresSpa Group ( NASDAQ:XSPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million. XpresSpa Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that XpresSpa Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,020 shares of company stock valued at $79,021. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSPA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,691,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 2,868.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 354,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

