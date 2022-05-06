XYO Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $180.70 million and $4.31 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

