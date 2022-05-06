Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

NYSE:YELP traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. 813,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Yelp has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,496 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,977 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,464 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YELP. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

