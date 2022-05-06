Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $7.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,596. The firm has a market cap of $721.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 744,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

