Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of YRD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 17,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.