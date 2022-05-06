Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.79.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,175,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,175,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 524,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,833,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.