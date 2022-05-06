Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

