Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.85. 325,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.91.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

