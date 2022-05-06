Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Renalytix posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renalytix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,983,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 4th quarter worth about $4,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 114,820 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,786,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Renalytix has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

