Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.94 million and the lowest is $55.06 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $52.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $221.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.82 million to $226.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $235.07 million, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $247.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 10,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

