Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Yext reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 92,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $717.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

