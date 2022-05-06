Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $2.72. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 51,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $234.20. The company had a trading volume of 46,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average of $270.59. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

