Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $12.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 88,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.