Zacks: Analysts Expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will report sales of $48.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $239.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.00 million to $239.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $314.73 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $323.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvePoint.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVPT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 24,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,163. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

