Zacks: Analysts Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $693.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CHK traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,540. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.