Zacks: Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

May 6th, 2022

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) to report earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.09. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $3.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $16.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.81.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $341.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $335.63 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Earnings History and Estimates for Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

