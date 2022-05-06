Zacks: Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Earnings of $6.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will post $6.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.22 and the lowest is $6.20. FedEx posted earnings of $5.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $20.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $23.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $209.60. 84,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.31 and a 200-day moving average of $233.21. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

