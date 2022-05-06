Zacks: Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $3.02. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.49 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $241.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average of $230.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

