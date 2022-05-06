Zacks: Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. SFL reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

SFL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 720,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after buying an additional 867,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SFL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 515,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SFL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SFL by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 421,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

