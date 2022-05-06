Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.85 Million

Analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will post sales of $129.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $530.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $539.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $564.20 million, with estimates ranging from $545.10 million to $583.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.20. 94,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $18,605,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,241,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $5,104,000.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

