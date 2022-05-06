Zacks: Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $3.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.15. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $3.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $15.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $18.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.38. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,670. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total transaction of $1,135,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,600,460. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

