Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.70. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,030,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,499,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AMERISAFE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.