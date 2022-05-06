Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is $2.26. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.71.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $340,250,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.27 and its 200-day moving average is $179.75. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

