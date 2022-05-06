Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.69. 11,664,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,701,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $54,441,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after buying an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after buying an additional 1,156,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

