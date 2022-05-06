Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $67.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $48.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $266.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $307.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $347.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,118,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 515,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,057. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.77. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $132.57 and a one year high of $288.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

