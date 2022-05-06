Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is $0.83. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.40. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,851. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $4,864,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

