Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.18 Million

Brokerages expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $75.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.10 million and the highest is $75.77 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $70.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $300.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $306.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $315.82 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $328.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 75,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,604. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

