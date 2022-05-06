Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of SGH opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. State Street Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,953 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 127.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 352,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SMART Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.