Zacks: Brokerages Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.84 Million

Analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will report $198.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.42 million. EZCORP posted sales of $174.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $836.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.72 million.

EZPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $7.79. 1,151,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,904. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $440.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 201.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

