Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will report $175.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.10 million and the lowest is $171.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $145.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $721.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $737.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $840.47 million, with estimates ranging from $827.70 million to $855.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 722,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,697. The firm has a market cap of $435.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

