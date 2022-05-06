Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Sempra reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sempra.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sempra by 975.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sempra by 3,070.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.58 and its 200-day moving average is $141.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.