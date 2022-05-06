Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SDIG traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.