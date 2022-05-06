Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDIG traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

