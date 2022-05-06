Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.79. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

SUM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 74,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.