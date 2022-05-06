Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,310. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,671,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

