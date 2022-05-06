Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.05.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $655.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.