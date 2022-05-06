Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to Sell

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cambium reported relatively modest first-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate despite supply chain headwinds that resulted in top-line contraction. The company benefits from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity products. It capitalizes on cloud-based network management software that enables operators to deploy networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge. Cambium’s multi-gigabit wireless solutions provide connectivity tools to solve challenges proficiently. However, it operates in an intensely competitive environment and is prone to rapid technology shifts. High research and development expenses strain margins. An extensive international footprint makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic risks. Supply chain disruptions are likely to continue in the near future, denting its cash flow.”

CMBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of CMBM traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,364. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $378.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 883.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 356,784 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 276,955 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $5,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

