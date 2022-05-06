Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

FUPBY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

