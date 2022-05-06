Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Strong Sell

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have lagged in the past three months due to weak bottom line in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, higher freight expenses dented margins. It is reeling under elevated costs related to investments in marketing and technology, and a rise in compensation and fulfillment costs. The company expects inventory levels in fiscal 2022 to rise in the mid-twenty-percent range. However, fiscal fourth quarter sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. Results gained from strength in the core business stemming from restructuring efforts, including selling smaller non-strategic brands, transitioning to an asset-light partnership model, and shutting down of underperforming North American stores. Continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands and solid online show remained upsides. Its Power Plan 2023 strategy also bodes well.”

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. GAP has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GAP by 18.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 48.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GAP by 9.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

