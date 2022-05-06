Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.37) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

