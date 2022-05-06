Zacks Investment Research Lowers Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

MOLN has been the subject of several other reports. Kempen & Co cut shares of Molecular Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Molecular Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.92.

NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

