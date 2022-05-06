Zacks Investment Research Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.61.

NOA stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $360.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.44.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

