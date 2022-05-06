Zacks Investment Research Lowers Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

UNIT stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

