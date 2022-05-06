Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 153.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,279 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

