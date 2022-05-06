Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

BIGC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.12.

BigCommerce stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,149 shares of company stock worth $4,417,437. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 26.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,003,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

