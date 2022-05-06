Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. However, Green Dot continues to witness increasing operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development. This might weigh on the company's bottom line. The company has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Green Dot have declined in the past year.”

GDOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Green Dot stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

