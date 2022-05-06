Zacks Investment Research Upgrades USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners is a leading energy infrastructure provider, which specializes in large-horsepower applications. The partnership provides natural gas compressors, a must have service for the transportation of the fuel. With rising long-term consumption and production of natural gas, USA Compression’s growth prospects remain strong. Further, as a by-product of the MLP model, the partnership is largely insulated to fluctuations in commodity prices and generates stable cash flows from long-term contracts. The fact that it yields around 12% makes the stock enticing for income investors. However, USA Compression hasn’t been immune to the industry-wide inflation and supply chain challenges. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

USAC stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -583.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $13,616,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 687,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 281,247 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,672,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,876,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

